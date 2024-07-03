Avinor and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace have signed an agreement for 7 new remotely controlled towers in Norway

The tower centre in Bodø now remotely controls 11 towers, and in March 2025 the last towers in Phase 1 of the Remote Towers Programme will be put into operational operation from the tower centre. At the same time, the Remote Towers system will be upgraded so that each work position will be able to operate up to 3 airports at the same time.

The RT programme is a strategically very important programme for Avinor

The experiences with remote-controlled operation are very good, and the group board of Avinor decided in February this year to expand the RT Programme with 7 new towers; Phase 2a of the RT Programme.

Avinor has reached an agreement with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace which involves the purchase of a further 7 airport installations (cameras and other technical infrastructure), with plans for the 7 airports to be put into operational operation from the tower centre in Bodø during 2027. In agreement, an airport installation has also been ordered for Nye Bodø Airport. This will be controlled from a separate operations room that will be established in connection with the new control centre to be built at the new airport. New Bodø Airport is to be put into operational operation in August 2029.

The seven new airports are: Båtsfjord, Vadsø, Sørkjosen, Sandane, Mosjøen, Ørsta Volda, New airport Mo i Rana.