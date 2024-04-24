Airport operator Avinor will establish Norway as an international test arena for zero and low emission aviation

Avinor and the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority have joined forces to establish Norway as a global test arena for zero- and low-emission aircraft, aiming to achieve fossil-free aviation in the country by 2050. This initiative involves Avinor providing infrastructure, airspace, and energy access, while the Civil Aviation Authority facilitates regulations.

The test arena, covering the entire country, will support Norway as a testing ground and early market for innovative aviation solutions. It aims to accelerate the introduction of zero-emission aircraft, benefitting Norwegian businesses and potentially influencing global aviation practices. The collaboration between Avinor and the Civil Aviation Authority, backed by the Norwegian government’s prioritisation and funding, signifies a strong commitment to sustainable aviation development.

Avinor, responsible for managing 44 state-owned airports, has been actively engaged in reducing emissions through initiatives like electric aircraft development and sustainable jet-biojetfuel supply. This partnership underscores Norway’s dedication to leading the way in environmentally friendly aviation practices, with the potential to influence the global aviation industry positively.