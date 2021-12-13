The Spanish airports in the Aena network close out November with 73.3% of 2019’s traffic, while the cumulative annual traffic stands at 41.7%

International passenger traffic in November reached 70.1%, and domestic passenger traffic 79%

In November, the airports in the Aena network handled 13,442,676 passengers and 139,716 aircraft movements, equivalent to 73.3% of the passenger traffic for the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.

The cumulative annual data as of November shows a 41.7% recovery in passenger traffic compared to the same period in 2019. Over the eleven months of 2021, 107,238,408 passengers passed through Aena network airports, and 1,376,782 aircraft movements were recorded (down 37.4%), and 903,138 tonnes of cargo were transported.

Operations

The airport that registered the highest number of operations in November was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 24,031, down 29.2% compared to November 2019. It was followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 17,837 (-28.5%); Gran Canaria, with 9,782 (-9.5%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 8,899 (-1.2%); Palma de Mallorca with 8,257 movements (-6.3%); Tenerife Sur, with 6,298 (+1.5%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 5,382 (-19.3%), and Valencia, with 5,020 (-14.2%).

Passengers

As for passenger traffic, 13,398,464 people travelled on commercial flights, 5,101,053 of them on flights from or to a Spanish airport (21% less than in 2019), and 8,297,411 from or to an airport abroad (-29.9%).

By airport, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas accounted for the largest number of users, with 3,107,576, a decrease of 35% compared to November 2019. It was followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 2,343,661 (-36.2%); Gran Canaria, with 990,330 (-16.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 987,322 (-15.6%); Tenerife Sur, with 863,209 (-12.1%); Palma de Mallorca, with 803,347 (-19.9%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 704,527 (-24.6%), and Lanzarote César-Manrique, with 529,812 (-6.9%).

Cargo

As for freight traffic, the airports in the Aena network handled 99,742 tonnes, 3.3% less than in 2019. The airport with the most cargo traffic was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 53,225 tonnes, unchanged from the figure for the same month in 2019. Behind it were the airports of Zaragoza, with 20,044 tonnes (-4.1%); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, which handled 13,120 tonnes (-18.6%); and Vitoria, with 6,862 tonnes, 21.1% more than in November 2019.

13 December 2021