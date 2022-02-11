The airports of the Spanish Aena network registered 10,403,137 passengers in January

Of the total number of travellers recorded in January, 10,339,649 were commercial passengers, of which 6,232,100 travelled on international flights (42.4% less than in January 2019 and 404.1% more than in 2021) and 4,107,549 on domestic flights (28.2% less than before the pandemic, but 165.9% more than last year).

Passengers

The Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the first month of the year with 2,690,394, representing a decrease of 38.7% compared to January 2019 and an increase of 218.3% over January of last year.

It was followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas with 1,701,533 passengers (-48% with respect to 2019 and +313.5% compared to 2021); Gran Canaria, with 845,605, (-28.4% and +259.9); Tenerife Sur, with 716,413 (-29.7% and +631.6%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 696,049 (-31.3% and +314%); Palma de Mallorca, with 559,675 (-33.3% and +238.1%), Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 473,135 (-39.7% and +511.9%), and César Manrique-Lanzarote, with 406,115 passengers (28.7% less compared to the same month in 2019 and 379.3% more passengers than those reached in January 2021).

Operations

In terms of the number of operations, the airport with the highest number of movements in January was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 23,940 (-27.2% in 2019 and +136.1% in 2021), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas, with 15,568 flights (-35.1% and +179.4%); Gran Canaria, with 9,555 (-16.2% and +118.1%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 7,684 (-9.9% and +165.4%); Palma de Mallorca, 6,941 (-18% and +108.3%); Tenerife Sur, with 6,144 (-9.3% and +282.3%); Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna, with 4,751 (-21% and +61.5%); Lanzarote-César Manrique, with 4,351 (-14.8% and +155.8%), and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 4,248 (29.3% less compared to the same month in 2019 and 226.5% more compared to January 2021).

Cargo

With regard to cargo traffic, 76,731 tonnes were managed at Aena network airports in January, which is 0.8% less than in January 2019, and a 23.6% increase over the cargo handled in 2021.

The airport that recorded the highest cargo traffic was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 42,579 tonnes, which is 7.2% more with respect to the same month in 2019 and an increase of 57.9% over 2021. It is followed by the airports of Zaragoza, with 12,028 tonnes (-3.2% in 2019 and -22.2% in 2021); Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas, which recorded 10,786 tonnes (-16.9% and +13.8%) and Vitoria, with 5,452 tonnes, which is 5.9% more than in the same month in 2019 and a decrease of 4.3% than in January 2021.

*Comparisons against 2019 are included (the last full fiscal year that was not affected by COVID-19) and percentages are added with respect to the same month last year, in order to draw a comparison against a fiscal year such as 2021, which was affected by the pandemic in its entirety.