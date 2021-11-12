The airports in the Spanish Aena network close October with 69.9% of 2019’s traffic

International passenger traffic in October reached 64.2%, and domestic passenger traffic 82.8%

In October, the airports in the Aena network handled 17,256,634 passengers and 172,968 aircraft movements, equivalent to 69.9% of the passenger traffic for the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.

The cumulative annual data as of October shows a 39.3% recovery in passenger traffic compared to the same month in 2019. Over the ten months of 2021, 93,795,732 passengers passed through Aena network airports, 1,237,066 aircraft movements were recorded (down 39.2%), and 803,396 tonnes of cargo were transported.

Operations

The airport that registered the largest number of operations in October was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 23,545, down 36.9% compared to October 2019. It was followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 20,044 (-34.9%); Palma de Mallorca, with 19,192 movements (-11.1%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 12,755 (-3%); Gran Canaria, with 9,225 (-12.2%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 7,721 (-18.2%); Ibiza, with 6,937 (+6.6%); Valencia, with 5,817 (-16.6%); Tenerife Sur, with 5,608 (-4.3%); Sevilla, with 5,141 (-9.5%); and Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna, with 5,050 (-20%).

Passengers

As for passenger traffic, 17,198,923 people travelled on commercial flights, of whom 6,098,332 were on flights from or to a Spanish airport (17.2% less than in 2019), and 11,100,591 flew from or to an airport abroad (-35.8%).

By airport, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas accounted for the largest number of users, with 3,062,480, a decrease of 44.2% compared to October 2019. It was followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 2,684,992 (-42.2%); Palma de Mallorca, with 2,284,354 (-21.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 1,521,553 (-18.8%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 1,070,617 (-25%); Gran Canaria, with 933,290 (-14.2%); Tenerife Sur, with 790,660 (-14.3%); Ibiza, with 649,165 (-8.4%); Valencia, with 598,175 (-22.2%); Lanzarote César-Manrique, with 540,508 (-11.8%); and Sevilla, with 523,972 (-24.4%).

Cargo

As for freight traffic, the airports in the Aena network handled 98,862 tonnes, 6.6% less than in 2019. The airport with the most cargo traffic was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 52,966 tonnes, 1.6% less than in 2019. Behind it were the airports of Zaragoza, with 20,756 tonnes (-0.5%); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, which handled 12.938 tonnes (-25.2%); and Vitoria, with 6,138 tonnes (-1.2%).

In light of the fact that the state of the alarm declared in Spain in 2020 lasted until 21 July, with the ensuing home lockdown and the prohibition on all non-essential travel, and that the pandemic entailed restrictions on mobility around the world, the comparison with the 2020 data has been eliminated, as this year is considered an outlier. (For example, compared to 2020, the figures show an increase of 287.1% in passenger traffic, 84.3% in operations and 18.5% in cargo).

12 November 2021