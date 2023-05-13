Spanish airports run by AENA record 1.9% more passengers in Q1 2023 than in Q1 2019

Nearly 24 million passengers were reached in April, exceeding pre-pandemic data for the fourth consecutive month At airports throughout the AENA network, 204,205 aircraft movements were recorded and 85,316 tonnes of cargo were transported

Airports in the AENA network closed the first quarter of the year with 77,466,138 passengers, 32.7% more than in the same period last year and 1.9% more than in the first four months of 2019.

Between January and April, 695,549 aircraft movements were recorded (1.5% higher than in 2019) and 336,909 tonnes of cargo were transported, which represents 0.1% more compared to the same period in 2019.

In April 2023, 23,820,269 passengers were reached, thus exceeding the data for the same month of 2019, the year before the pandemic, by 2.6%. This also represents an increase of 16.4% compared to April 2022.

Last month, 204,205 aircraft movements were operated, exceeding 2019 data by 5% and 2022 data by 8.2%. In terms of cargo, 85,316 tonnes were handled, down 1.1% from the same month of 2019 and up 3.2% from April 2022.

Of the total travellers recorded in April, 23,756,597 were commercial passengers. Of these, 15,996,343 passengers travelled on international flights, down 0.1% from April 2019 and up 16.9% from 2022. Meanwhile, 7,760,254 passengers travelled on domestic flights, 8.8% more than before the pandemic and 15.4% more than last year.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the fourth month of the year, with 4,871,415, representing a decrease of 3.6% compared to April 2019 and an increase of 20.6% compared to April last year.

It was followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,202,059 passengers (-7.1% compared to 2019 and +19.3% compared to 2022); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 2,731,124 (+8.6% and +11.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 2,020,881 (+10.6% and +21.7%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,435,274 (+7% and +19.5%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 1,166,198 (+5.6% and +8.6%); and Tenerife Sur Airport, with 1,023,097 passengers, which represents an increase of 8.5% compared to the same month of 2019 and 6.2% more passengers than those reached in April 2022.

Operations

As for the number of operations, the airport that recorded the highest number of movements in April was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 31,620 (-9.2% compared to 2019 and +10.5% compared to 2022), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 26,895 flights (-9.6% and +9.1%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 20,612 (+8.6% and +1.3%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 14,502 (+9.6% and +11.8%); and Gran Canaria Airport, with 10,633 landings and takeoffs, which is 0.2% more than in the same month of 2019 and 4% higher compared to April 2022.

Cargo

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport that recorded the highest volume of cargo was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 50,168 tonnes, up 13.6% from the same month of 2019 and 9% higher compared to 2022. It was followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 12,327 tonnes (-11.8% compared to 2019 and +2.4% compared to 2022); Zaragoza Airport, which recorded 11,379 tonnes (-28.3% and -11.1%); and Vitoria Airport, with 5,168 tonnes, which represents 3.9% more than in the same month of 2019 and 7.5% less than in April 2022.