Spanish airports of the Aena network recovered in September more than 60% of the traffic of 2019

The recovery in the number of passengers in the 9 months until September is 35.8%

In the summer months, from June to September, 51.8% of the traffic of the same period of 2019 has been reached.

The airports in the Aena network registered 16,316,040 passengers and 172,035 aircraft movements in September, which means recovering more than 60% of the passenger traffic in the same month of 2019, before the pandemic. In the summer months, from June to September, 51.8% of the traffic has been reached for the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.

The 2021 figures until September imply a 35.8% recovery of passenger traffic compared to the same months of 2019. During the nine first months in 2021, 76,539,098 passengers have passed through the airports of the Aena network, 1,064,098 aircraft movements were registered, 41.6% less, and 704,533 tonnes of merchandise were transported.

Operations

The airport that registered the highest number of operations last September was Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 22,946 and a decrease of 38.5% compared to September 2019. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat, with 20,838 (-35.1%); Palma de Mallorca, with 19,564 movements (-23.9%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 12,096 (-13.8%); Ibiza, with 9,017 (-4.9%); Gran Canaria, with 8,229 (-15.8%); Alicante-Elche, with 7,422 (-26.1%); Valencia, with 5,857 (-16.3%); and Tenerife North, with 5,397 (-14.5%).

Passengers

Regarding passenger traffic, there were 16,252,504 passengers on commercial flights, of which 6,448,710 domestic (18.3% less than in 2019) and 9,803,794 finternational ( -48.9%).

By airports, Madrid-Barajas counted the highest number of users, with 2,841,185, which represents a decrease of 49% in relation to September 2019. Next came Barcelona-El Prat, with 2,634. 229 (-48.4%); Palma de Mallorca, with 2,306,280 (-38.8%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 1,338,789 (-33.9%); Alicante-Elche, with 909,985 (-41.4%); Ibiza, with 841,946 (-26.7%); Gran Canaria, with 725,359 (-26.5%); Valencia, with 567,488 (-28.3%) and Tenerife Sur, with 530,761 (-36%).

Freight

Regarding freight traffic, 91,548 tonnes passed through the airports of the Aena network, 1.4% less than in 2019. The airport that registered the highest cargo traffic was Madrid-Barajas, with 47,189 tonnes and 1, 2% less than in 2019. It is followed by the airports of Zaragoza, with 18,793 tonnes (+ 13.2%); Barcelona-El Prat, which registered 12,268 tonnes (-22.9%) and Vitoria, with 6,204 tonnes and a significant increase of 19.2%.

End of the limitation of access of companions to the terminals

The Council of Ministers agreed on October 11, 2021, to lift the limitation of access to the terminals of airports located in the national territory imposed in July 2020 to face the COVID-19 pandemic. From then until now, only travellers with a boarding pass and those accompanying minors and people with reduced mobility could access the airports.

The measure will take effect from Friday, October 15.

Taking into account that the declaration of the state of alarm in Spain in 2020 lasted until July 21, with the consequent home confinement and the prohibition of any non-essential movement, and that the pandemic implied restrictions on mobility throughout the world, the comparison with the 2020 data has been eliminated due to their lack of representativeness. (As an example, compared to 2020 the increase is 199% in passenger traffic, 57.7% more in operations and 28.1% more in cargo).

October 13, 2021