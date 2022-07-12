Spanish airports of the Aena network close June with a recovery of almost 90%

24.3 million passengers passed through its facilities

211,768 aircraft were in operation and 80,068 tonnes of cargo were transported

Airports in the Aena network closed June 2022 with 24,320,204 passengers. This figure is 10.8 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels, meaning that almost 90% of the traffic recorded in June 2019 has already been recovered.

In addition, 211,768 aircraft were in operation, which is equivalent to a recovery of 93.8% compared to 2019, while 80,068 tonnes of cargo were transported, representing an increase of 3.5% compared to the same month of 2019.

Of the total number of travellers recorded in June, 24,258,474 were commercial passengers, of which 16,491,696 travelled on international flights, 14.4% less than in June 2019. Meanwhile, 7,766,778 passengers travelled on domestic flights, which is 2.2% less than before the pandemic.

In half-yearly terms, in the first half of 2022, an 82% recovery in passenger traffic was achieved compared to the same period of 2019. During the first half of 2022, 104,939,237 passengers passed through airports in the Aena network, 1,023,662 aircraft movements were recorded (9% less than in 2019) and 493,575 tonnes of cargo were transported, which is 1.2% less than in the same period of 2019.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the sixth month of the year, with 4,538,501, representing a decrease of 18.5% compared to June 2019.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,065,862 (-20.4% compared to 2019); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 3,715,622 (-3.6%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 1,907,290 (-7.2%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,345,092 passengers (-12.6%); Ibiza Airport, with 1,152,734 (-2.3%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 926,433 (-5.4%); Tenerife Sur Airport, with 804,767 (-1.9%); Valencia Airport, with 800,102 (+2.6%); Sevilla Airport, with 619,449 (-7.1%); César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport, with 606,596 (+0.4%); Menorca Airport, with 558,714 (+6.5%), and Bilbao Airport, with 534,574 passengers, representing a decrease of 8.5% compared to the same month of 2019.

Operations

As for the number of aircraft in operation, the airport with the highest number in June was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 30,639 (-19.3% compared to 2019), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 26,648 flights (-16.9%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 26,391 (0%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 14,064 (-3%); Ibiza Airport, with 10,751 (+3.1%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 8,977 (-5.2%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 8,846 (-12%), and Valencia Airport, with 6,957 aircraft movements, representing an increase of 0.5% compared to the same month of 2019.

Cargo

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport that recorded the highest volume of cargo in June was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 45,664 tonnes, which is 3.2% more than in the same month of 2019. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, which recorded 13,208 tonnes (-2.1% compared to 2019), Zaragoza Airport, with 7,629 tonnes (+2.7%), and Vitoria Airport, with 6,631 tonnes, which is 22.4% more than in the same month of 2019.