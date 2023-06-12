Spanish airports of Aena network record more than 25.4 million passengers in May, up by 14.4% from last year

In May 2023, 215,257 aircraft movements were managed, which reflects a 3.1% increase on the number recorded for 2022; and 87,583 tonnes of cargo were transported, up 5.5% from May last year.

Of the total travellers recorded in May, 25,417,978 were commercial passengers. Of these, 17,335,127 passengers travelled on international flights, up 14.9% from May 2022. Meanwhile, 8,082,851 passengers travelled on domestic flights, 13.5% more than the same month last year.

Between January and May 2023, 102,942,204 travellers passed through airports of the Aena network (27.7% more than in 2022 and 2.3% higher than the figure for 2019), 910,806 aircraft movements were recorded (+12.2%) and 424,492 tonnes of cargo were transported, which is 2.7% more than in the same period of 2022.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the fifth month of the year with 5,053,366, representing an increase of 16.8% compared with May of last year.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,477,108 (+17.2% compared to 2022); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 3,421,182 (+9.7%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 2,151,259 (+16.1%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,500,278 (+18%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 998,304 (+10.7%); and Ibiza Airport, with 971,129 passengers, representing an increase of 13.4% on the number of passengers reached in May of 2022.

Operations

As for the number of operations, the airport that recorded the highest number of movements in May was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 33,359 (+8.6% compared to 2022), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 28,715 flights (+7.7%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 24,399 (+0.6%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 15,230 (+7.6%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 9,814 (+6.8%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 9,619 (+9.6%); and Ibiza Airport with 8,365 landings and takeoffs, which is 2.2% more than in May of 2022.

Cargo

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport that recorded the highest volume of cargo was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 53,364 tonnes, up 13.1% from the same month of 2022. It was followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 13,498 tonnes (-1.5% compared to 2022); Zaragoza Airport, which recorded 7.807 tonnes ( 12.7%); and Vitoria Airport, with 6,343 tonnes, which represents 3.2% less than in the same month of 2022.