Spanish airports in the Aena network recover 92% of their 2019 traffic in July

Over 27 million passengers passed through Aena facilities

230,542 aircraft in operation and 79,906 tonnes of cargo transported

Airports in the Aena network closed July 2022 with 27,067,913 passengers. This figure is 8 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels, meaning 92% of the traffic recorded in July 2019 has already been recovered. In addition, 230,542 aircraft were in operation, which is equivalent to a recovery of 95.7% compared to 2019, while 79,906 tonnes of cargo were transported, representing a decrease of 9.7% compared to the same month of 2019.

Of the total number of travellers recorded in July, 27,000,398 were commercial passengers, of which 18,245,175 travelled on international flights, 12.3% less than in July 2019. Meanwhile, 8,755,223 passengers travelled on domestic flights, which is 2.6% more than before the pandemic.

In the cumulative period of the first seven months of 2022, a recovery of 83.9% of passenger traffic was reached compared to the same period of 2019. From January to July 2022, 132,007,150 passengers passed through airports in the Aena network, 1,254,204 aircraft movements were recorded (8.2% less than in 2019) and 573,481 tonnes of cargo were transported, which is 2.5% less than in the same period of 2019.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the seventh month of the year, with 5,025,214, representing a decrease of 15.5% compared to July 2019.It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,431,648 (-17.3% compared to 2019); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 4,132,434 (-1.8%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 2,064,856 (-7.3%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,519,739 passengers (-11.7%); Ibiza Airport, with 1,343,450 (+0.8%); and Gran Canaria Airport, with 1,068,205 passengers, representing a decrease of 0.1% compared to the same month of 2019.

Operations

As for the number of aircraft in operation, the airport with the highest number in July was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 32,411 (-16.8% compared to 2019), followed by Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 29,171 (+1.6%); Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 28,262 flights (-15%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 15,459 (-2.7%); Ibiza Airport, with 13,138 (+7.3%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 9,891 (-3%); and Alicante-Elche Airport, with 9,785 aircraft movements, representing a decrease of 11.6% compared to the same month of 2019.

Cargo

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport that recorded the highest volume of cargo in July was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 45,019 tonnes, which is 3% less than in the same month of 2019. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, which recorded 14,524 tonnes (-7.8% compared to 2019), Zaragoza Airport, with 7,669 tonnes (-40.2%), and Vitoria Airport, with 6,211 tonnes, which is 1.1% less than in the same month of 2019.