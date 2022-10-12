Spanish airports in the Aena network close September with a recovery of 91.7% of passengers compared to 2019

Of the total number of travellers recorded in September, 24,803,526 were commercial passengers, of which 16,828,868 travelled on international flights, 12.2% less than in September 2019. Meanwhile, 7,974,658 passengers travelled on domestic flights, which is 1.1% more than before the pandemic.

In the cumulative period up to the ninth month of 2022, a recovery of 86.1% of passenger traffic was reached compared to the same period of 2019.

From January to September 2022, 184,190,115 travellers (13.9% less than in 2019) passed through airports in the Aena network, 1,686,533 aircraft movements were recorded (7.5% less than in 2019) and 734,985 tonnes of cargo were transported, which is 3.9% less than in the same period of 2019.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the ninth month of the year, with 4,788,232, representing a decrease of 14.1% compared to September 2019.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,208,612 (-17.6% compared to 2019); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 3,663,507 (-2.7%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 1,889,150 (-6.8%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,356,590 passengers (-12.6%); Ibiza Airport, with 1,136,686 (-1%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 957,416 passengers (-3%); Tenerife Sur Airport, with 843,176 (+1.7%), and Valencia Airport, with 811,440 passengers, representing an increase of 2.5% compared to the same month of 2019.

Operations