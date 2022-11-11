Spanish airports in Aena network recovered more than 97% of pre-pandemic passenger levels in October

In addition, 208,817 aircraft were in operation, which is equivalent to a recovery of 99.3% compared to 2019, while 90,517 tonnes of cargo were transported, representing a decrease of 14.5% compared to the same month of 2019.

Of the total number of travellers recorded in October, 23,923,292 were commercial passengers, of which 16,229,021 travelled on international flights, 6.1% less than in October 2019. Meanwhile, 7,694,271 passengers travelled on domestic flights, which is 4.5% more than before the pandemic.

In the cumulative period up to the tenth month of 2022, a recovery of 87.2% of passenger traffic was reached compared to the same period of 2019.

From January to October 2022, 208,171,665 travellers passed through airports in the Aena network (12.8% less than in 2019), 1,895,350 aircraft movements were recorded (6.8% less than in 2019) and 825,502 tonnes of cargo were transported, which is 5.2% less than in the same period of 2019.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the tenth month of the year, with 4,808,601, representing a decrease of 12.4% compared to October 2019.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,193,454 (-9.7% compared to 2019); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 3,063,475 (+4.8%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 1,891,392 (+1%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,355,308 passengers (-5.1%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 1,136,211 passengers (+4.5%); Tenerife Sur Airport, with 965,129 (+4.6%); Valencia Airport, with 794,985 passengers (+3.4%), and Ibiza Airport, with 774,150 passengers, representing an increase of 9.2% compared to the same month of 2019.

Operations

As for the number of aircraft in operation, the airport with the highest number in October was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 31,931 (-14.4% compared to 2019), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 27,374 flights (-11.1%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 23,579 (+9.2%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 14,108 (+7.3%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 10,654 (+1.4%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 9,047 (-4.1%), and Ibiza Airport, with 7,398 aircraft movements, representing an increase of 13.7% compared to the same month of 2019.

Cargo

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport that recorded the highest volume of cargo in October was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 51,828 tonnes, which is 3.7% less than in the same month of 2019. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, which recorded 13,728 tonnes (-20.7% compared to 2019); Zaragoza Airport, with 12,099 tonnes (-42%), and Vitoria Airport, with 6,249 tonnes, which is 0.6% more than in the same month of 2019.

