Spanish airport operator Aena returns to profit after eight quarters in losses

Aena earns €163.8 million between January and June, vs a loss of €346.4 million in the same period of 2021
- Operating cash flow increases to €785.6 million, compared to -€220.3 million in the first half of 2021
- Gross operating profit (EBITDA) becomes positive with €631.3 million compared to -€58.2 million in the same period of 2021
- In the second quarter of 2022, excluding the DF7 accounting adjustments, the level of commercial income for the same period of 2019 has been recovered
- Aena’s Board of Directors has approved the proposed charges applicable as of 1 March 2023, setting the adjusted annual maximum revenue per passenger at €10.01 per passenger
Recovery of 2019 commercial revenue (excluding the DF7 accounting adjustments)
Sharp increase in electricity costs
EBITDA and cash flow: positive. Debt: decreasing
Proposed charges 2023
Investments worth €535 million in 2022
- Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation. This is calculated as operating earnings plus depreciation and amortisation.
- This is calculated as the total amount of ‘Financial Debt’ (Non-Current Financial Debt plus Current Financial Debt) less ‘Cash and Cash Equivalents’.