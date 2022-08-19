Spanish airport operator Aena has been awarded the management of 11 airports in Brazil, including São Paulo Congonhas Airport

The largest airport, Congonhas Airport, is the second busiest in terms of passenger traffic in Brazil. It is located in the State of São Paulo, which covers an area of 248,219 km², or about half the size of Spain, and its population is 46.3 million inhabitants, similar to that of Spain or Argentina, twice that of Chile and four times that of Portugal. These population figures offer an enormous area of uptake. In addition, São Paulo is the largest financial centre in Latin America and Brazil, the largest economy in the region and the ninth in the world.

Regarding this operation, which is the most significant one that Aena has carried out in the international field so far, the Chairman and CEO of the airport manager, Maurici Lucena, has reiterated that “the company’s priority is always to create value for its public and private shareholders and employees” and that “despite the hard times we have been through due to COVID-19, we are convinced that Aena’s internationalisation is a guarantee for the future of the company”. He emphasised that domestic traffic in Brazil has fully recovered since the pandemic and, therefore, concludes: “Brazil’s potential is undisputed”.

In 2019, the group of 11 airports recorded a total of 26.8 million passengers, which is 12% of the country’s air traffic in that fiscal year. Congonhas-São Paulo Airport is the busiest with 22.8 million passengers.

The concession airports are the following:

– Congonhas Airport – São Paulo/SP – 22.8 million passengers

– Campo Grande Airport – Campo Grande/MS – 1.5 million passengers

– Ten. Cel. Aviador César Bombonato Airport – Uberlândia/MG – 1.15 million passengers

– Maestro Wilson Fonseca Airport – Santarém/PA – 480,000 passengers

– João Corrêa da Rocha Airport – Marabá/PA – 270,000 passengers

– Mário Ribeiro Airport – Montes Claros/MG – 230,000 passengers

– Carajás Airport – Parauapebas/PA – 140,000 passengers

– Altamira Airport – Altamira/PA – 100,000 passengers

– Mario de Almeida Franco Airport – Uberaba/MG – 80,000 passengers

– Corumbá Airport – Corumbá/MS – 30,000 passengers

– Ponta Porã International Airport – Ponta Porã/MS – (no travellers reported in 2019)