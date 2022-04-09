Spanish airport manager Aena operates more flights this Easter in the Canary Islands than before the pandemic

The 12,516 flights planned in the Canary Islands represent 1.5% more compared to the same figure for 2019

Spanish airport manager Aena plans to operate a total of 12,516 flights in the Canary Islands during Easter (8 to 18 April), which is 1.5% more than the same figure for 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic, when 12,335 operations were registered.

Compared to last year, the number of operations increase by 148.7%: in 2021 there were only 5,031 flights at Easter, of which the majority, 4,206, were national and only 1,095 were international connections.

Of the 12,516 operations scheduled by Aena in the Canary Islands, 6,923 are national flights and 5,593 international connections.

Source: Europa Press