Spanish Aena airports recorded nearly 54 million passengers in the first quarter of the year (+41.6%)

Between January and March, 491,344 aircraft movements were recorded (0.1% more than in 2019) and 251,593 tonnes of freight were transported, 0.5% more than in the same period of 2019.

In the month of March 2023, they reached 20,093,589 passengers, surpassing by 0.6% the data for the same month of 2019, the year prior to the pandemic. This also represents an increase of 28.9% compared to March 2022.

Last month, 180,627 aircraft flights were handled, beating figures from 2019 by 1.9% and figures from 2022 by 18.2%; and 96,566 tonnes of freight were moved, 2.2% more than in the same month of 2019 and 4.6% more than in March 2022.

Of the total number of passengers registered in March, 20,000,442 were commercial passengers. A total of 12,855,880 of these commercial passengers travelled on international flights, 1.6% less than in March 2019 and 30.6% more than in 2022, while 7,144,562 travelled on domestic flights, 4.4% more than prior to the pandemic and 25.8% more than last year.

Passengers