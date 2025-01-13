Airport operator Aena Group reports record passenger and freight traffic in 2024

The Aena Group, managing 46 airports and 2 heliports in Spain, London Luton Airport, and 17 airports in Brazil, closed 2024 with 369.4 million passengers, an 8.5% increase over 2023.

Key highlights include:

Spain’s Performance

Passengers : 309.3 million, up 9.2% year-on-year. Top airports : Madrid-Barajas: 66.2M (+9.9%) Barcelona-El Prat: 55.0M (+10.3%) Palma de Mallorca: 33.3M (+7%)

: 309.3 million, up 9.2% year-on-year. Aircraft movements : 2.59 million (+7.8%).

: 2.59 million (+7.8%). Freight : 1.28M tonnes (+18.6%). Madrid-Barajas led with 766,818 tonnes (+19.2%).

: 1.28M tonnes (+18.6%).

2024 marked all-time passenger records for 21 Spanish airports, reflecting strong recovery and growth.

Brazil’s Performance

Passengers : 43.4 million (+5.6%).

: 43.4 million (+5.6%). Top airport : Congonhas (São Paulo): 23.1M passengers (+4.5%).

: Congonhas (São Paulo): 23.1M passengers (+4.5%). Freight: 110,804 tonnes (+12.9%).

London Luton Performance

Passengers : 16.7 million (+3.3%).

: 16.7 million (+3.3%). Freight: 30,666 tonnes (-17.8%).

Future Outlook

Aena is preparing the DORA 2027-2031 investment programme to meet growing demand while promoting sustainable airport development. Initiatives include expanded infrastructure and engagement with stakeholders to support economic and environmental sustainability.