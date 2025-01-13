Airport operator Aena Group reports record passenger and freight traffic in 2024

The Aena Group, managing 46 airports and 2 heliports in Spain, London Luton Airport, and 17 airports in Brazil, closed 2024 with 369.4 million passengers, an 8.5% increase over 2023.
Key highlights include:
Spain’s Performance
- Passengers: 309.3 million, up 9.2% year-on-year.
- Top airports:
- Madrid-Barajas: 66.2M (+9.9%)
- Barcelona-El Prat: 55.0M (+10.3%)
- Palma de Mallorca: 33.3M (+7%)
- Aircraft movements: 2.59 million (+7.8%).
- Freight: 1.28M tonnes (+18.6%).
- Madrid-Barajas led with 766,818 tonnes (+19.2%).
2024 marked all-time passenger records for 21 Spanish airports, reflecting strong recovery and growth.
Brazil’s Performance
- Passengers: 43.4 million (+5.6%).
- Top airport: Congonhas (São Paulo): 23.1M passengers (+4.5%).
- Freight: 110,804 tonnes (+12.9%).
London Luton Performance
- Passengers: 16.7 million (+3.3%).
- Freight: 30,666 tonnes (-17.8%).
Future Outlook
Aena is preparing the DORA 2027-2031 investment programme to meet growing demand while promoting sustainable airport development. Initiatives include expanded infrastructure and engagement with stakeholders to support economic and environmental sustainability.