Airport operator Aena Group reports record passenger and freight traffic in 2024

The Aena Group, managing 46 airports and 2 heliports in Spain, London Luton Airport, and 17 airports in Brazil, closed 2024 with 369.4 million passengers, an 8.5% increase over 2023.

Key highlights include:

Spain’s Performance

  • Passengers: 309.3 million, up 9.2% year-on-year.
    • Top airports:
      • Madrid-Barajas: 66.2M (+9.9%)
      • Barcelona-El Prat: 55.0M (+10.3%)
      • Palma de Mallorca: 33.3M (+7%)
  • Aircraft movements: 2.59 million (+7.8%).
  • Freight: 1.28M tonnes (+18.6%).
    • Madrid-Barajas led with 766,818 tonnes (+19.2%).

2024 marked all-time passenger records for 21 Spanish airports, reflecting strong recovery and growth.

Brazil’s Performance

  • Passengers: 43.4 million (+5.6%).
  • Top airport: Congonhas (São Paulo): 23.1M passengers (+4.5%).
  • Freight: 110,804 tonnes (+12.9%).

London Luton Performance

  • Passengers: 16.7 million (+3.3%).
  • Freight: 30,666 tonnes (-17.8%).

Future Outlook

Aena is preparing the DORA 2027-2031 investment programme to meet growing demand while promoting sustainable airport development. Initiatives include expanded infrastructure and engagement with stakeholders to support economic and environmental sustainability.

