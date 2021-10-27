Airlines are programming 25.6 million seats to the Canary Islands airports for the winter season

20.4% more seats than in the winter season of 2019, before the pandemic

The international offer is 16.4 million places (+ 28%) and the national one of 9.1 million (+ 8%)

This seating and movement scheduling is always subject to change by the airlines

The airlines have programmed 25.6 million seats to the airports of the Canary Islands for the winter season, which represents an increase of 20.4% compared to the seats in the winter season of 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

In the international market, the offer of seats increases a total of 28%, with more than 16.4 million seats, while in the domestic market, the increase is 8%, with more than 9.1 million seats bound between Spanish airports.

The number of programmed movements also increased by 13%, with just over 172,600 commercial operations. And the number of routes that the airlines have projected in the archipelago is 812.

By airports

By number of seats scheduled, Gran Canaria Airport is at the top, with 7.8 million, 18% more; Tenerife Sur follows, with 6.4 million (+ 25%); César Manrique-Lanzarote, with 4 million and 31% more; Fuerteventura, with 3.4 million (+ 33%); Tenerife North-City of La Laguna, 2.9 million seats and an increase of 5%; La Palma, with more than 671,300 places, 17% less; El Hierro, with 151,700 (+ 3%); and finally La Gomera, with 48,384 scheduled seats (+ 14.2%).

After Spain, the countries where airlines have offered a larger number of seats for the winter season 2021 are Germany, with 1.2 million (+ 36%); the United Kingdom, with more than 843,600 (+ 34%); and Sweden, with 455,000 (+ 2%). The increase in places offered compared to 2019 stand out in the Italian (+ 141%), Belgian (+ 49%), Dutch (+ 25%) and Danish (+ 14%) markets.

In all Aena’s Spanish airports, the companies have scheduled 108 million seats for this winter season, 4.2% more than in the same season in 2019.

Flexible scheduling and subject to change

The general data for this winter season 2021-2022 are positive, but the degree of uncertainty remains high and the seating and movement scheduling is always subject to change by the airlines.

In addition, it must be taken into account that said programming responds to requests made by companies to operate in airports and to the number of seats they offer to passengers on these flights. Therefore, it is about the offer of seats and flights, not actual traffic data, since these are not obtained until the flights are operated and their occupancy is known.

In the winter season of 2019, the last two weeks of March already registered a very low activity, which influences the comparisons for the whole.

October 26, 2021