Aena’s Spanish airports achieve record-breaking 31.9 million passengers in July 2024

Aena’s network of airports in Spain set an all-time record in July 2024, welcoming 31.9 million passengers, a 7.2% increase compared to July 2023.

From January to July 2024, passenger numbers reached over 176 million, up 10.6% year-on-year. The airports also handled 259,841 aircraft movements, a 7.3% rise, and transported 106,659 tonnes of cargo, marking a 22.9% increase.

Madrid-Barajas led with 6.1 million passengers, followed by Barcelona-El Prat with 5.4 million. Several airports, including Madrid-Barajas and Palma de Mallorca, set new passenger and operations records for the month of July.