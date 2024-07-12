Aena’s airports in Spain see significant growth in passenger traffic and cargo

Aena’s airport network in Spain has experienced substantial growth in the first half of 2024, with passenger numbers rising by 11.4% compared to the same period last year. From January to June, 144.2 million passengers were recorded, alongside 1.22 million flights and nearly 605,000 tonnes of cargo, marking increases of 8.2% and 19.2% respectively.

June 2024 alone set an all-time record, with 29.4 million passengers, 239,462 flight movements, and 102,000 tonnes of cargo. This represents increases of 11.1% in passengers, 8.9% in flight operations, and 22.9% in cargo compared to June 2023. The bulk of the passengers, around 29.4 million, were commercial travellers, with international flights seeing a 12.8% rise and domestic flights a 7.5% rise.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport led in passenger numbers for June with 5.8 million, a 12.9% increase from last year. Other high-traffic airports included Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, and Málaga-Costa del Sol, among others. Record passenger numbers were also seen at 21 airports in June.

Regarding flight operations, Madrid-Barajas topped the list with 36,337 movements, followed by Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca. In total, 16 airports set operational records for June.

In cargo traffic, Madrid-Barajas handled the most freight with 62,274 tonnes, up 21.2% from June 2023. Barcelona-El Prat and Zaragoza airports also saw significant increases in cargo volume.

Overall, Aena’s airport network has shown a robust upward trend in 2024, achieving notable growth in passenger traffic, flight operations, and cargo handling.