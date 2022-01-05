Aena’s airports in Spain registered more than 27.5 million passengers in September (+10.7% vs 2022, +1.5% vs 2019)

- Cumulatively, between January and September, more than 216.6 million passengers were carried, 17.6% more than in 2022 and 1.3% more than in 2019
- In September, there were 225,183 aircraft movements and 95,196 tonnes of freight were transported across the network
In September 2023, Aena managed 225,183 aircraft movements, 7.7% more than in 2022; and 95,196 tonnes of freight were transported, up 14.6% on last year.
Of the total number of passengers registered in September, 27,491,667 were commercial passengers. 18,971,609 travelled on international flights, 12.7% more than in September 2022, while 8,520,058 travelled on domestic flights, up 6.8% on last year.
From January to September 2023, 216,647,764 passengers passed through Aena airports (17.6% and 1.3% more than in 2022 and 2019, respectively), 1,834,101 aircraft movements were recorded (+8.7% compared to 2022) and 776,328 tonnes of freight were transported, up 5.6% on the same period of 2022.
Passengers
Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the ninth month of the year with 5,385,824, up 12.5% compared to September last year.
It is followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 4,591,094 (+9.1% compared to 2022); Palma de Mallorca, with 3,864,075 (+5.5%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 2,267,220 (+20%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 1,562,661 (+15.1%); Ibiza, with 1,221,654 (+7.5%) and Gran Canaria, with 1,047,443 (+9.4%).
Operations
In terms of operations, the airport with the most movements in September was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 33,899 (+8.1% versus 2022), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 28,455 flights (+4.8%); Palma de Mallorca, with 26,543 (+2.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 15,847 (+15.4%); Ibiza, with 10,087 (+3.1%); Gran Canaria, with 9,998 (+10.5%) and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 9,625 landings and take-offs (+10.9%).
Freight
With regard to freight, the airport that recorded the highest traffic was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 54,505 tonnes, 18.9% more than in the same month of 2022. It is followed by the airports of Zaragoza, which registered 14,327 tonnes (+37.6%); Josep Tarradellas, with 13,504 tonnes (-2.1% compared to 2022) and Vitoria, with 6,145 tonnes (-4.1%).