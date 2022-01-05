Aena’s airports in Spain registered more than 27.5 million passengers in September (+10.7% vs 2022, +1.5% vs 2019)

  • Cumulatively, between January and September, more than 216.6 million passengers were carried, 17.6% more than in 2022 and 1.3% more than in 2019
  • In September, there were 225,183 aircraft movements and 95,196 tonnes of freight were transported across the network
The airports of the Aena network in Spain closed the ninth month of 2023 with an all-time record number of passengers in September: 27,548,232, up 10.7% on the same month in 2022 and 1.5% more than in 2019, before the pandemic, the previous record year. 

In September 2023, Aena managed 225,183 aircraft movements, 7.7% more than in 2022; and 95,196 tonnes of freight were transported, up 14.6% on last year.

Of the total number of passengers registered in September, 27,491,667 were commercial passengers. 18,971,609 travelled on international flights, 12.7% more than in September 2022, while 8,520,058 travelled on domestic flights, up 6.8% on last year.

From January to September 2023, 216,647,764 passengers passed through Aena airports (17.6% and 1.3% more than in 2022 and 2019, respectively), 1,834,101 aircraft movements were recorded (+8.7% compared to 2022) and 776,328 tonnes of freight were transported, up 5.6% on the same period of 2022. 

Passengers
Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the ninth month of the year with 5,385,824, up 12.5% compared to September last year. 

It is followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 4,591,094 (+9.1% compared to 2022); Palma de Mallorca, with 3,864,075 (+5.5%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 2,267,220 (+20%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 1,562,661 (+15.1%); Ibiza, with 1,221,654 (+7.5%) and Gran Canaria, with 1,047,443 (+9.4%). 

Operations
In terms of operations, the airport with the most movements in September was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 33,899 (+8.1% versus 2022), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 28,455 flights (+4.8%); Palma de Mallorca, with 26,543 (+2.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 15,847 (+15.4%); Ibiza, with 10,087 (+3.1%); Gran Canaria, with 9,998 (+10.5%) and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 9,625 landings and take-offs (+10.9%). 

Freight
With regard to freight, the airport that recorded the highest traffic was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 54,505 tonnes, 18.9% more than in the same month of 2022. It is followed by the airports of Zaragoza, which registered 14,327 tonnes (+37.6%); Josep Tarradellas, with 13,504 tonnes (-2.1% compared to 2022) and Vitoria, with 6,145 tonnes (-4.1%).

