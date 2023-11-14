Aena’s airports in Spain registered more than 26.6 million passengers in October (+11% vs 2022, +8% vs 2019 pre-Covid)

Aena’s airports in Spain experienced a remarkable surge in October 2023, marking a record-breaking month. Here are the key points:

Passenger Traffic: Over 26.6 million passengers travelled through Aena’s airports in Spain, indicating an 11% increase from 2022 and a significant 7.8% rise compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic levels). Cumulatively, between January and October 2023, more than 243.2 million passengers were served, showcasing a 16.9% increase from 2022 and a 1.9% rise compared to 2019.

Aena managed 219,482 aircraft movements in October 2023, a 5.1% increase from 2022. Freight transportation also saw a boost, with 101,246 tonnes carried across the network, up by 11.9% from the previous year. Passenger Breakdown: Of the total passengers in October, 26,543,953 were commercial passengers. International flights hosted 13.1% more passengers compared to October 2022, while domestic flights saw a 6.5% increase from last year.

Of the total passengers in October, 26,543,953 were commercial passengers. International flights hosted 13.1% more passengers compared to October 2022, while domestic flights saw a 6.5% increase from last year. Top Airports: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport led in passenger traffic with 5,384,937 passengers, up 12% from October last year, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport led in passenger traffic with 5,384,937 passengers, up 12% from October last year, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca. Operations: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas also topped the list in terms of operations with 34,551 movements in October. Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca followed suit.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas also topped the list in terms of operations with 34,551 movements in October. Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca followed suit. Freight: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas saw the highest freight traffic with 60,471 tonnes, showing a 16.7% increase from October 2022. Other airports like Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Zaragoza, and Vitoria also experienced notable changes in freight traffic.

Overall, the report highlights robust growth in passenger numbers, aircraft movements, and freight transportation across several key airports in Spain, reflecting positive trends in air travel and cargo shipping compared to both 2022 and pre-pandemic levels in 2019.