Aena’s airports in Spain registered more than 19.7 million passengers in November 2023 (+12.% vs 2022, +8% vs 2019)

In November 2023, Aena managed 173,967 aircraft movements, 7% more than in 2022; and 102,374 tonnes of freight were transported, up 13.9% on last year.

Of the total number of passengers registered in November, 19,678,310 were commercial passengers. 12,871,188 travelled on international flights, 16.2% more than in November 2022, while 6,807,122 travelled on domestic flights, up 5.4% on last year.

From January to November 2023, 263,007,328 passengers passed through Aena airports (16.5% and 2.3% more than in 2022 and 2019, respectively), 2,227,550 aircraft movements were recorded (+8.2% compared to 2022) and 979,948 tonnes of freight were transported, up 7% on the same period of 2022.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the eleventh month of the year with 4,841,970, up 8.8% compared to November last year.

It is followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 3,831,469 (+18.1% compared to 2022); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 1,474,163 (+22.6%); Gran Canaria, with 1,260,578 (+5.2%); Tenerife Sur, with 1,177,497 (+10.8%); Palma de Mallorca, with 1,098,070 (+13.2%); and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 1,069,710 (+18.1%).

Operations

In terms of operations, the airport with the most movements in November was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 31,992 (+5.1% versus 2022), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 25,169 flights (+15.5%); Gran Canaria, with 11,799 (+4.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 11,001 (+15.1%); Palma de Mallorca, with 9,866 (+9%); Tenerife Sur, with 7,943 (+7.4%) and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 6,963 landings and take-offs (+11.7%).

Freight

With regard to freight, the airport that recorded the highest traffic was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 61,150 tonnes, 17.7% more than in the same month of 2022. It is followed by the airports of Zaragoza, which registered 14,004 tonnes (+21.5% compared to 2022); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 13,841 tonnes (+4% compared to 2022) and Vitoria, with 6,414 tonnes (-1.3%).