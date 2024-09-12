Aena’s airports in Spain recorded over 32.1 million passengers in August

The airports of Aena’s network in Spain have closed the eighth month of 2024 with an all-time record number of passengers, thus maintaining the upward trend since the beginning of the year and for most of last year.

Aena Airport Traffic Figures – August 2024:

Passenger Traffic: 32,116,068 passengers passed through Aena’s airports in August 2024, marking a 7.4% increase compared to August 2023. For the year-to-date (January-August), passenger numbers totalled 208,167,961 , up 10.1% from the same period in 2023.

Aircraft Movements: A total of 254,137 aircraft movements were recorded in August, up 7.7% year-on-year. For the year-to-date, there were 1,737,210 aircraft movements, an 8% increase compared to 2023.

Cargo Traffic: 104,435 tonnes of cargo were transported in August, a 20.3% increase from August 2023. The total cargo volume for January-August was 815,874 tonnes , up 19.8% compared to the same period last year.

Summer 2024 Highlights: From June 1 to August 31, Aena’s airports handled 93,459,823 passengers, an 8.5% increase year-on-year. 753,441 operations were recorded during this period, up 7.9% from 2023. Freight volumes increased by 22.0% to 313,131 tonnes .

Top Airports in August 2024: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas : 6,071,313 passengers (+9.2% year-on-year) Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat : 5,415,504 (+8.9%) Palma de Mallorca : 4,591,163 (+5%) Málaga-Costa del Sol : 2,652,017 (+9.6%) Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández : 1,962,325 (+15.3%)

Top Airports by Operations in August 2024: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas : 36,614 operations (+8.3%) Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat : 32,120 (+7.6%) Palma de Mallorca : 30,914 (+5.8%) Málaga-Costa del Sol : 18,083 (+6.7%)

Top Airports by Cargo Volume in August 2024: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas : 60,851 tonnes (+24.9%) Zaragoza : 17,782 tonnes (+33.3%) Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat : 14,850 tonnes (+15.5%)

