Aena's airports in Spain recorded over 32.1 million passengers in August

By
André Orban
-
0
14

The airports of Aena’s network in Spain have closed the eighth month of 2024 with an all-time record number of passengers, thus maintaining the upward trend since the beginning of the year and for most of last year.

Aena Airport Traffic Figures – August 2024:

  • Passenger Traffic:
    • 32,116,068 passengers passed through Aena’s airports in August 2024, marking a 7.4% increase compared to August 2023.
    • For the year-to-date (January-August), passenger numbers totalled 208,167,961, up 10.1% from the same period in 2023.
  • Aircraft Movements:
    • A total of 254,137 aircraft movements were recorded in August, up 7.7% year-on-year.
    • For the year-to-date, there were 1,737,210 aircraft movements, an 8% increase compared to 2023.
  • Cargo Traffic:
    • 104,435 tonnes of cargo were transported in August, a 20.3% increase from August 2023.
    • The total cargo volume for January-August was 815,874 tonnes, up 19.8% compared to the same period last year.
  • Summer 2024 Highlights:
    • From June 1 to August 31, Aena’s airports handled 93,459,823 passengers, an 8.5% increase year-on-year.
    • 753,441 operations were recorded during this period, up 7.9% from 2023.
    • Freight volumes increased by 22.0% to 313,131 tonnes.
  • Top Airports in August 2024:
    • Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 6,071,313 passengers (+9.2% year-on-year)
    • Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 5,415,504 (+8.9%)
    • Palma de Mallorca: 4,591,163 (+5%)
    • Málaga-Costa del Sol: 2,652,017 (+9.6%)
    • Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández: 1,962,325 (+15.3%)
  • Top Airports by Operations in August 2024:
    • Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 36,614 operations (+8.3%)
    • Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 32,120 (+7.6%)
    • Palma de Mallorca: 30,914 (+5.8%)
    • Málaga-Costa del Sol: 18,083 (+6.7%)
  • Top Airports by Cargo Volume in August 2024:
    • Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 60,851 tonnes (+24.9%)
    • Zaragoza: 17,782 tonnes (+33.3%)
    • Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 14,850 tonnes (+15.5%)

