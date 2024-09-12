Aena’s airports in Spain recorded over 32.1 million passengers in August

The airports of Aena’s network in Spain have closed the eighth month of 2024 with an all-time record number of passengers, thus maintaining the upward trend since the beginning of the year and for most of last year.
Aena Airport Traffic Figures – August 2024:
- Passenger Traffic:
- 32,116,068 passengers passed through Aena’s airports in August 2024, marking a 7.4% increase compared to August 2023.
- For the year-to-date (January-August), passenger numbers totalled 208,167,961, up 10.1% from the same period in 2023.
- Aircraft Movements:
- A total of 254,137 aircraft movements were recorded in August, up 7.7% year-on-year.
- For the year-to-date, there were 1,737,210 aircraft movements, an 8% increase compared to 2023.
- Cargo Traffic:
- 104,435 tonnes of cargo were transported in August, a 20.3% increase from August 2023.
- The total cargo volume for January-August was 815,874 tonnes, up 19.8% compared to the same period last year.
- Summer 2024 Highlights:
- From June 1 to August 31, Aena’s airports handled 93,459,823 passengers, an 8.5% increase year-on-year.
- 753,441 operations were recorded during this period, up 7.9% from 2023.
- Freight volumes increased by 22.0% to 313,131 tonnes.
- Top Airports in August 2024:
- Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 6,071,313 passengers (+9.2% year-on-year)
- Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 5,415,504 (+8.9%)
- Palma de Mallorca: 4,591,163 (+5%)
- Málaga-Costa del Sol: 2,652,017 (+9.6%)
- Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández: 1,962,325 (+15.3%)
- Top Airports by Operations in August 2024:
- Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 36,614 operations (+8.3%)
- Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 32,120 (+7.6%)
- Palma de Mallorca: 30,914 (+5.8%)
- Málaga-Costa del Sol: 18,083 (+6.7%)
- Top Airports by Cargo Volume in August 2024:
- Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 60,851 tonnes (+24.9%)
- Zaragoza: 17,782 tonnes (+33.3%)
- Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 14,850 tonnes (+15.5%)