Aena network airports recorded 11,908,046 passengers in the month of February

In February 2022, 129,720 aircraft were managed, which is equivalent to a recovery of 84.1% and an increase of 117.7% compared to 2021; furthermore, 78,764 tonnes of goods were transported, representing an increase of 0.3% compared to the same month of 2019 and an increase of 13.1% compared to February 2021.

Of the total number of travellers recorded in February, 11,848,954 were commercial passengers, of which 7,317,038 travelled on international flights (30.7% less than in February 2019 and 754% more than in 2021) and 4,531,916 on domestic flights (19.6% less than before the pandemic, but 234.8% more than last year).

Passengers

The Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the second month of the year with 2,877,221, representing a decrease of 30.7% compared to February 2019 and an increase of 282.1% as against February of last year.

It was followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport with 1,983,298 passengers (-39.3% with respect to 2019 and +591.9% with respect to 2021); Gran Canaria Airport with 889,991, (-20.9% and +385.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport with 871,474 (-17.2% and +728.6%); Tenerife Sur Airport with 824,123 (-13.6% and +915.2%); Palma de Mallorca Airport with 713,817 (-20.3% and +403.9%); and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport with 583,513 passengers, which is 25.5% less compared to the same month of 2019 and 1,447.7% more passengers than those reached in February 2021.

Operations

As for the number of operations, the airport that achieved the highest number of movements in February was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 22,392 (-25.8% compared to 2019 and +129.9% compared to 2021), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport with 15,247 flights (-32.8% and +282.7%); Gran Canaria Airport with 8,674 (-16.3% and +164%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport with 7,809 (-4.1% and +255.8%); Palma de Mallorca Airport with 7,004 (-11.7% and +180.9%); and Tenerife Sur Airport with 5,969, which is 0.1% less than in the same month of 2019 and 453.7% higher with respect to February 2021.

Cargo

With respect to the transport of goods, the airport that recorded the highest cargo traffic was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport with 44,043 tonnes, which is 6.9% more than in the same month of 2019 and 20.1% higher than in the second month of 2021. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport with 11,422 tonnes (-7.5% compared to 2019 and +26.8% compared to 2021); Zaragoza Airport, which recorded 11,240 tonnes (-19.6% and -16.5%); and Vitoria Airport with 5,792 tonnes, which is 17.9% more than in the same month of 2019 and 3.7% more than in February 2021.

Cumulative data

The accumulated figures up to February 2022 reflect a recovery of 67.9% of passenger traffic compared to the same month of 2019 and an increase of 342.3% with respect to the same period of 2021. During the first two months of 2022, 22,311,183 passengers have passed through the Aena network airports, 261,562 aircraft movements were recorded (16.7% less than in 2019 and 116.1% more than in 2021) and 155,495 tonnes of goods were transported, which is 0.2% less than in the same month of 2019 and 18% more than in February 2021.

*Comparisons against 2019 are included (the last full fiscal year that was not affected by COVID-19) and percentages are added with respect to the same month last year, in order to draw a comparison against a fiscal year such as 2021, which was affected by the pandemic in its entirety.