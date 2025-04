Aena airports see strong growth in March 2025, surpassing 28.7 million passengers

Aena Group airports welcomed 28.8 million passengers in March 2025, a 4.3% increase over March 2024, despite Easter falling in April this year. The group also recorded 249,502 aircraft movements (+3.9%) and transported 126,889 tonnes of cargo (+7.6%).

Q1 2025 Highlights (All Aena Airports)

Passengers: 78.3 million (+4.9%)

Flights: 695,281 movements (+4%)

Freight: 346,728 tonnes (+6.1%)

Spain

March passengers: 23.8 million (+4.2%)

Top airport: Madrid-Barajas (5.5M passengers, +3%)

Cargo leader: Madrid-Barajas (70,919 tonnes, +8.8%)

March records: Highest-ever March passenger and cargo traffic across the Aena network; 16 airports broke March passenger records.

Brazil

March passengers: 3.63 million (+4.5%)

Top performer: Recife (782,905 passengers, +4.2%)

Cargo growth: +13.4%, led by Congonhas (São Paulo) with 4,332 tonnes (+37.5%)

Q1 passengers: 11.1 million (+5.3%)

London Luton Airport

March passengers: 1.32 million (+6.3%)

Freight decline: 2,496 tonnes (-11.9%)

Q1 passengers: 3.6 million (+7.3%)

Aena’s global network continues to rebound and expand strongly, driven by sustained demand and strategic international operations, despite calendar shifts like Easter timing.