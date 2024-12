Aena airports record over 26.4 million passengers in November 2024, setting multiple records

In November 2024, Aena Group airports served 26.4 million passengers, marking an 8.7% increase over November 2023, alongside handling 240,282 aircraft movements (+9.2%) and 130,424 tonnes of freight (+14.1%).

Spanish airports within the Aena network contributed significantly, with 21.6 million passengers (+9.2%), 193,247 aircraft movements (+11.1%), and 120,427 tonnes of freight (+17.6%). Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas led with over 5.2 million passengers and 34,177 movements.

Cumulatively, Aena airports have handled over 342.5 million passengers (+8.6%) and nearly 1.3 million tonnes of freight (+18.8%) in 2024. Notable records include the highest-ever November passenger and freight volumes at multiple airports, including Madrid-Barajas and Zaragoza.

Aena Brasil and London Luton Airport also reported passenger growth, with Brazilian airports seeing a 6.3% increase in November and London Luton recording a 6.3% rise in the same period.

The strong performance across regions highlights Aena’s role in global air transport and economic activity.