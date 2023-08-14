Aena airports in Spain welcome more than 29.7 million passengers in July, more than pre-Covid

In July 2023, Aena managed 242,222 aircraft movements, 5.1% more than in 2022; and 86,779 tonnes of cargo were transported, 8.6% more than last year.

Of the total number of travellers in July, 29,700,963 were commercial passengers: 20,420,217 travelled on international flights, 11.9% more than in July 2022, while 9,280,746 travelled on domestic flights, 6% more than last year.

Between January and July 2023, 159,209,175 travellers passed through Aena airports (20.6% and 1.2% more than in 2022 and 2019, respectively), 1,372,980 aircraft movements were recorded (+9.5% compared to 2022) and 594,323 tonnes of cargo were transported, 3.6% more than in the same period of 2022.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the seventh month of the year with 5,543,088, representing a growth of 10.3% compared to July of last year.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,936,852 (+11.4% compared to 2022); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 4,378,210 (+5.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 2,432,411 (+17.8%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,713,090 (+12.7%); Ibiza Airport, with 1,435,352 (+6.8%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 1,139,338 (+6.7%); and Valencia Airport, with 1,035,611 passengers (+17.8%).

Operations

In terms of operations, the airport with the highest number of movements in July was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 34,468 (+6.3% compared to 2022), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 30,648 flights (+8.4%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 29,906 (+2.5%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 17,320 (+12%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 10,593 (+7.1%); and Alicante-Elche Airport, with 10,584 landings and takeoffs (+8.2%).

Cargo

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport with the highest volume of cargo was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 52,042 tonnes, up 15.6% compared to the same month of 2022. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 13,454 tonnes (-7.4% compared to 2022); Zaragoza Airport, which recorded 8,719 tonnes (+13.7%); and Vitoria Airport, with 5,957 tonnes (-4.1%).

