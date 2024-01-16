Aena airports in Spain close record year 2023 with more than 283 million passengers

In 2023, Aena airports in Spain achieved a record-breaking number of passengers, totalling 283,195,399, marking a 16.2% increase from 2022 and a 2.9% improvement compared to 2019, the previous record year before the pandemic. Aena’s Chairman and CEO, Maurici Lucena, emphasised the significance of these figures for Spain’s economic and social development, acknowledging the resilience of airlines in overcoming the pandemic’s challenges.

Throughout 2023, Aena managed 2,403,918 aircraft movements, an 8.5% increase from 2022, and transported 1,079,676 tonnes of cargo, setting a historic record for freight transportation.

Of the total passengers, 189,725,690 travelled internationally (an 18.2% increase from 2022), while 92,663,234 travelled domestically (a 12.6% increase). Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest passenger traffic in 2023, followed by Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca.

In December 2023 alone, the Aena network carried over 20.1 million passengers, marking a 12.8% increase from the same month in 2022. The airports also witnessed 176,368 aircraft movements (11.3% more) and transported 99,728 tonnes of cargo (17.3% more) during that month.