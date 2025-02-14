Aena airports handle nearly 25 million passengers in January

Aena Group airports recorded 24.99 million passengers in January 2025, a 6.2% increase over the same month last year. Aircraft movements rose by 3.6% to 222,696, while freight traffic grew 5.6% to 108,164 tonnes.

Spain: Record-Breaking Growth

Aena’s Spanish airports handled 19.8 million passengers (+6.1%) and 174,488 flights (+5.2%). Madrid-Barajas led with 5.2 million passengers (+8.4%), followed by Barcelona-El Prat (3.7M, +5.4%) and Gran Canaria (1.37M, +6.2%). 20 airports set January records, including Málaga, Tenerife Sur, and Alicante, which saw double-digit growth.

Aena Brasil & London Luton See Gains

Aena Brasil: 4.07 million passengers (+5%) but 3.4% fewer flights. Freight traffic soared 18.2%.

4.07 million passengers (+5%) but 3.4% fewer flights. Freight traffic soared 18.2%. London Luton: 1.13 million passengers (+11.9%) and 7.1% more freight than January 2024.

Summer Outlook: 246.8 Million Seats Scheduled

Airlines have scheduled 1.4 million flights and 246.8 million seats for the summer season, up 1.5% year-on-year. Growth is strongest in the Asia-Pacific market (+38.9%) and North America (+8.7%), with Madrid and Barcelona remaining the busiest hubs.