590 million euros to improve the two airports of Tenerife

Aeropuertos y Navegación de España (AENA) has announced an investment of 590 million euros to improve passenger terminals at Tenerife’s two airports. Tenerife South Reina Sofía will receive 400 million euros for a new terminal, while Tenerife North in the City of La Laguna will get 190 million euros for an expansion project.

The expansion of Tenerife North’s airport will increase annual passenger capacity from 6.5 to 9 million and also include a tram stop.

AENA confirmed these developments during a meeting with the insular government, and both projects are already in progress, with completion expected within the validity period of DORA II (2022-2026). The improvements aim to address the growing passenger demand and outdated facilities at these vital airports in Tenerife.