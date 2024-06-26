Potential strike threatens Paris Airports ahead of Olympics

Several unions representing employees of Groupe ADP, the operator of Paris’s airports, have threatened to strike starting in early July, demanding bonuses related to the upcoming Olympic Games. The unions CGT, CFDT, FO, and UNSA have been requesting additional resources to manage increased air traffic and Olympic organisation needs for months.

During the summer, Paris’s Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly airports handle about 350,000 passengers daily. While Groupe ADP does not anticipate a significant rise in passenger numbers due to the Olympics, they have implemented measures to accommodate athletes, including specific pathways and temporary infrastructure.

The unions are issuing an “ultimatum,” demanding a fair and uniform bonus for all employees working during the Olympics, as well as addressing staffing shortages of around 1,000 positions. They also call for concrete actions to improve working conditions and ensure year-round vacation rights.

If their demands are not met by July 5, the unions plan to file a strike notice. This follows a previous strike on May 19, which did not cause major disruptions. The ADP, majority-owned by the state, has not yet responded to the strike threat. Several public sector employees have successfully secured bonuses for Olympic-related work in recent months, including those at RATP (Paris public transport) and SNCF (French railways).