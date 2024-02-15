Groupe ADP (Paris Airports) reports strong growth in 2023 full-year results, exceeds targets

Groupe ADP has announced robust full-year results for 2023, showcasing a 17.2% increase in revenue to €5,495 million, driven by traffic growth in Paris and internationally, along with strong retail activities. EBITDA reached €1,956 million, with a margin at 35.6% of revenue, meeting the targeted range. Net income attributable to the group rose by 2% to €631 million. The net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 4.1x, and a proposed dividend of €3.82 per share reflects a solid financial performance.
Looking ahead to 2024-2025, Groupe ADP expects a gradual return to pre-Covid growth rates, updating assumptions and targets. Passenger traffic assumptions for Paris Aéroport and Groupe ADP, sales per Pax Extime Paris, EBITDA growth, and net debt/EBITDA ratio are outlined. The company maintains a consistent capital allocation policy with average yearly investments and a 60% payout ratio for dividends.
OPERATIONAL INDICATORS
|2023
|In % of 2019
|Change 2023/2022
|Group traffic
|336.4 MPax
|98.7%
|+59.8 MPax
|+20.2%
|Paris Aéroport traffic
|99.7 MPax
|92.3%
|+13.1 MPax
|+15.1%