Groupe ADP (Paris Airports) reports strong growth in 2023 full-year results, exceeds targets

Groupe ADP has announced robust full-year results for 2023, showcasing a 17.2% increase in revenue to €5,495 million, driven by traffic growth in Paris and internationally, along with strong retail activities. EBITDA reached €1,956 million, with a margin at 35.6% of revenue, meeting the targeted range. Net income attributable to the group rose by 2% to €631 million. The net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 4.1x, and a proposed dividend of €3.82 per share reflects a solid financial performance.

Looking ahead to 2024-2025, Groupe ADP expects a gradual return to pre-Covid growth rates, updating assumptions and targets. Passenger traffic assumptions for Paris Aéroport and Groupe ADP, sales per Pax Extime Paris, EBITDA growth, and net debt/EBITDA ratio are outlined. The company maintains a consistent capital allocation policy with average yearly investments and a 60% payout ratio for dividends.

OPERATIONAL INDICATORS

2023 In % of 2019 Change 2023/2022 Group traffic 336.4 MPax 98.7% +59.8 MPax +20.2% Paris Aéroport traffic 99.7 MPax 92.3% +13.1 MPax +15.1%