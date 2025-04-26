Groupe ADP achieves strong Q1 2025 revenue growth and confirms 2025 targets

Groupe ADP reported a 12.2% rise in consolidated revenue for Q1 2025, reaching €1,486 million. All business segments grew, with notable increases in Retail & Services (+14.8%), International & Airport Developments (+15.9%), Aviation (+7.4%), and Real Estate (+7.2%).

Group traffic rose by 6.7% to 82.1 million passengers, including a 4.5% increase at Paris Aéroport.

Chairman and CEO Philippe Pascal highlighted the group’s solid performance and progress on major projects, including a public consultation for Paris-Charles de Gaulle’s future development.

Groupe ADP confirmed its 2025 financial targets and aims to propose a new 10-year Economic Regulation Agreement by the end of 2025.