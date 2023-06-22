AUTOFLIGHT and GROUPE ADP sign MoU to experiment eVTOLs during the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games on Pontoise Vertiport

AutoFlight, a pioneer in Advanced Air Mobility solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Groupe ADP, a leader in airport operations, to conduct experimental flights of its electric take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) called “Prosperity I” from Pontoise Vertiport during the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The collaboration aims to showcase AutoFlight’s world-record holding 250km-range Lift & Cruise eVTOLs and highlight their potential in scaling up sustainable urban logistics and passenger transportation.

Pontoise Vertiport, equipped with advanced infrastructure and facilities, offers an optimal setting for the experimental flights.

AutoFlight’s Prosperity I aircraft is highly efficient, with energy consumption levels comparable to an electric car, and it has the capability to transition from vertical to horizontal flight.

The collaboration between AutoFlight and Groupe ADP is part of a broader framework of air mobility experiments, contributing to the efforts of the Paris Region to lead in urban mobility. The Prosperity I eVTOL is showcased at the Le Bourget Paris Air Show, and AutoFlight invites attendees to visit their exhibition stand.