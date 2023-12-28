Report reveals cause of Nepal’s deadly Yeti Airlines crash: the pilots mistakenly cut power

The Nepal plane crash, which claimed 72 lives almost a year ago, was attributed to pilots mistakenly cutting power, leading to an aerodynamic stall, as revealed by a report from a government-appointed investigation panel.

The ATR72 operated by Yeti Airlines crashed just before landing in Pokhara, marking one of Nepal’s worst aviation disasters in three decades. Lack of awareness and standard operating procedures caused the pilots to place the condition levers incorrectly, resulting in engine idling and no thrust production. Despite flying for nearly 49 seconds, the aircraft ultimately crashed.

This incident stands as Nepal’s deadliest air crash since 1992. Nepal, known for abrupt weather changes due to its mountainous terrain, has experienced several aviation tragedies, prompting safety concerns and an EU airspace ban for Nepali airlines since 2013.