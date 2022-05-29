Tara Air DHC-6 Twin Otter 300 carrying 19 passengers goes missing in Nepal

On Sunday 29 May, a DHC-6 Twin Otter 300 (registered 9N-AET) operated by Tara Air has been reported missing on a domestic flight from Pokhara to Jomsom, Nepal. The aircraft carried 3 crew members and 16 passengers.

A search-and-rescue operations has started. Helicopters were mobilized to search the aircraft but had to return due to bad weather.