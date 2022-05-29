Yeti Airlines

Tara Air DHC-6 Twin Otter 300 carrying 19 passengers goes missing in Nepal

On Sunday 29 May, a DHC-6 Twin Otter 300 (registered 9N-AET) operated by Tara Air has been reported missing on a domestic flight from Pokhara to Jomsom, Nepal. The aircraft carried 3 crew members and 16 passengers.

A search-and-rescue operations has started. Helicopters were mobilized to search the aircraft but had to return due to bad weather.

 

Bart Noëth

Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.

Bart Noëth
29 May 2022 10:55

