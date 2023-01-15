Home Airlines Yeti Airlines Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 carrying 72 passengers and crew crashes in Nepal;...

Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 carrying 72 passengers and crew crashes in Nepal; no survivors

Bart Noëth
On 15 January, a Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 (registered 9N-ANC) operated domestic flight YT691 between Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal. The aircraft carried 68 passengers and 4 crew members. While landing at Pokhara, the flight crashed on the bank of the Seti River. The accident resulted in the deaths of all passengers and crew members. It is Nepal’s worst air crash since the crash of Pakistan International Airlines Flight 268 in 1992.

While Pokhara Airport was closed after the crash, a rescue operation was launched. A difficult task as the crash site was difficult to reach.

The Government of Nepal summoned an emergency meeting. Indian aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia offered condolences.

Early reports indicated that some passengers and crew members survived the crash, but the Nepalese government has confirmed that nobody survived.

The following videos appeared on social media, viewers discretion advised:

