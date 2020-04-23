Xiamen Airlines converts passenger aircraft to transport medical supplies

On 22 April, Xiamen Airlines started to operate special cargo flights between Fuzhou, China and New York, United States. The airline transformed two of its Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft to transport cargo in the cabin.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (B-2760) was loaded with 17 tons of masks.

“We now have two Boeing 787 converted into cargo planes to Paris and to New York which will provide a constant flow of supplies three shifts weekly. We will do our best to support the “air channel” for global logistics circulation,” the airline said.

Today, XiamenAir sent a transformed Boeing 787-the MF849 with 17 tons of masks and it landed at #JFK International Airport. The key route from Fujian to the Eastern Seaboard of the US, Fuzhou-NewYork has restarted! pic.twitter.com/wmTagI2TcE — Xiamen Airlines (@XiamenAirlines) April 22, 2020