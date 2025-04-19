Boeing flies back 737 MAX jets as China halts deliveries amid trade tensions

Boeing has begun returning 737 MAX aircraft from China to the U.S. after Chinese airlines, under government orders, stopped accepting deliveries of the jets. The move is seen as part of China’s broader trade war strategy with the U.S.

The first jet, originally meant for Xiamen Air, departed Boeing’s Zhoushan facility for Guam, retracing the delivery route from Seattle. At least two other planes remain in Zhoushan awaiting delivery. Boeing and Xiamen Air have not commented.

The U.S. order book still lists 130 Boeing aircraft for Chinese customers, but Beijing has also directed carriers to halt purchases of U.S. aircraft parts and equipment.

President Trump criticised China for backing out of what he called a “big Boeing deal.”