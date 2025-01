World’s most punctual airlines and airports of 2024

Aviation analytics firm Cirium has ranked the world’s most punctual airlines and airports for 2024, measuring on-time performance as arrivals or departures within 15 minutes of schedule.

Top Airlines

Aeromexico – SkyTeam alliance member and overall winner. Saudia – Flag carrier of Saudi Arabia with ambitious expansion plans. Delta Air Lines – Renowned North American carrier and SkyTeam co-founder.

Other notable airlines: Copa (Latin America), Safair (MENA), Iberia (Europe), and Japan Airlines (Asia-Pacific).

Top Airports

Riyadh King Khalid International (RUH) – Crowned best overall and top large airport. Lima Jorge Chávez International (LIM) – Second in overall rankings. Mexico City Benito Juárez International (MEX) – Third in both overall and large airport categories.

Additional winners include Honolulu International (HNL) for large airports and Panama Tocumen International (PTY) for medium-size airports.

While the rankings highlight operational excellence, delays are often influenced by external factors like weather, which is becoming more challenging due to climate change.