World2Fly expands fleet with third Airbus A350

Iberostar’s airline, World2Fly, expands its fleet with the arrival of a third Airbus A350, bringing the total fleet to five aircraft. The first flight of the new plane took off on Friday between Madrid and Havana.

World2Fly, the World2Meet airline of the Iberostar Group, has just received its third A350-900, the most modern and silent aircraft on the market, with which it will fly to various destinations in the Caribbean from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, where it will be based.

The new plane has a capacity of 432 passengers. Its Airspace cabin is the quietest of all the double aisle cabins. At its premiere last Friday, the new World2Fly A350 made the Madrid-Havana route as its inaugural route with a high occupancy rate.

Bruno Claeys, CEO of World2Fly, points out that “we are happy to receive this new aircraft, with which we take another step in our growth plan and in our goal of having the most modern and sustainable fleet on the market. This third A350 will allow us to strengthen our operations in the Caribbean, offering the passenger the best possible service and maximum comfort”.

With the addition of this new Airbus aircraft, the World2Fly fleet already has five aircraft from the European manufacturer, three A350-900s and two A330-300s.

The airline currently operates routes from Madrid to Cancun (Mexico), Havana (Cuba), Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, Samaná and Santiago de los Caballeros (Dominican Republic) while from Lisbon it has an A350 connection to Cancun.

Source: Diario de Mallorca