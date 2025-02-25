Euroairlines to launch Brussels–Punta Cana route for Winter 2025/26

Euroairlines, a company active in the air distribution sector, is set to expand its international network with the launch of a seasonal Brussels (BRU) – Punta Cana (PUJ) service during the Winter 2025/26 season.

Start Date : December 7, 2025

: January 11, 2026 Frequency : Once weekly (every Sunday)

: Once weekly (every Sunday) Aircraft: World2Fly Portugal Airbus A330-300 (388 seats in all-economy configuration). World2Fly is the airline of the Iberostar Group and operates 3 A350-900s from Madrid and 1 A330-300 from Lisbon.

Flight Schedule

: Departs Brussels (BRU) at 14:30, arrives in Punta Cana (PUJ) at 18:30 (local time) Q4 1011: Departs Punta Cana (PUJ) at 20:30, arrives in Brussels (BRU) at 14:30 (+1 day)

This new route offers direct, long-haul connectivity between Belgium and the popular Caribbean holiday destination, catering to both leisure travellers and winter holidaymakers. The use of the Airbus A330-300 ensures a comfortable experience with spacious seating and modern amenities.

With the growing demand for winter sun getaways, Euroairlines aims to provide a convenient and efficient link between Europe and the Dominican Republic, strengthening its presence in the transatlantic market and replacing TUI Airlines Belgium which decided to abandon long-haul destinations from Winter 2025/26.