Euroairlines to launch Brussels–Punta Cana route for Winter 2025/26

Euroairlines, a company active in the air distribution sector, is set to expand its international network with the launch of a seasonal Brussels (BRU) – Punta Cana (PUJ) service during the Winter 2025/26 season.
- Start Date: December 7, 2025
- End Date: January 11, 2026
- Frequency: Once weekly (every Sunday)
- Aircraft: World2Fly Portugal Airbus A330-300 (388 seats in all-economy configuration). World2Fly is the airline of the Iberostar Group and operates 3 A350-900s from Madrid and 1 A330-300 from Lisbon.
Flight Schedule
- Q4 1010: Departs Brussels (BRU) at 14:30, arrives in Punta Cana (PUJ) at 18:30 (local time)
- Q4 1011: Departs Punta Cana (PUJ) at 20:30, arrives in Brussels (BRU) at 14:30 (+1 day)
This new route offers direct, long-haul connectivity between Belgium and the popular Caribbean holiday destination, catering to both leisure travellers and winter holidaymakers. The use of the Airbus A330-300 ensures a comfortable experience with spacious seating and modern amenities.
With the growing demand for winter sun getaways, Euroairlines aims to provide a convenient and efficient link between Europe and the Dominican Republic, strengthening its presence in the transatlantic market and replacing TUI Airlines Belgium which decided to abandon long-haul destinations from Winter 2025/26.