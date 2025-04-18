Euroairlines expands Caribbean winter service from Brussels

Euroairlines has updated its winter 2025/26 schedule, extending its Caribbean operations from Brussels. Originally planned as a limited 5-week service to Punta Cana from December 2025, the route will now operate throughout the entire winter season.

Starting 24 October 2025, the airline will offer weekly flights to Punta Cana every Friday using World2Fly Airbus A330-300 aircraft:

Q4 1010 BRU 14:30 – 18:30 PUJ

BRU 14:30 – 18:30 PUJ Q4 1011 PUJ 20:30 – 10:40+1 BRU

In addition, a new weekly service to Cancun will commence from 25 October 2025, operating every Saturday with the same aircraft type:

Q4 1020 BRU 13:40 – 19:30 CUN

BRU 13:40 – 19:30 CUN Q4 1021 CUN 21:30 – 13:35+1 BRU

Both routes reflect Euroairlines’ strategic focus on leisure destinations for the upcoming winter season.

Source: Aeroroute