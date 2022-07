On 28 June, two ground workers received minor injuries after another colleague accidentally released the tail cone of a World Atlantic Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (registered N807TR). The MD-83 was leased to Surinam Airways and operated flight WL422 between Oranjestad, Aruba and Georgetown, Guyana.

Reports are that a ground staff mistakenly pulled the tail cone jettison handle instead of operating the stairway switch of the plane, causing the tail cone to be released.