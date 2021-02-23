Wizz Air’s automated process enables passenger refunds within just a week

Wizz Air reveals that its automated refund process handles 95% of cash conversion refund requests within just a week.

Wizz Air launched its automated refund process last May to deal with the unprecedented scale of cancellations resulting from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with the airline having experienced a 3000% increase in refund requests in 2020 compared to 2019 levels.

The automated process means that for passengers whose flights have been cancelled, based on the option selected by the customer, Wizz Air will automatically refund 120% of the original fare in airline credit, or give passengers the option to receive a 100% cash refund to their original payment method or the chance to rebook for free. Passengers can easily request that refund, with just one click in their Wizz Air account at wizzair.com or by following the link received via email.

Wizz Air always encourages travellers to book directly at wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, so that refunds can be processed as quickly as possible. When bookings are made via online travel booking platforms, Wizz Air is unable to directly contact the passenger about relevant refund options, as the booking owner is not the passenger but the platform via which tickets were purchased. As a result, compensation may be delayed. Passengers who booked tickets via online travel booking platforms have no other option but to rely on the actions of the booking owner. Each online travel booking platform has different ways of handling refund requests and these are beyond Wizz Air’s influence and control.

To get extra layer of protection during these uncertain times, passengers can purchase additional WIZZ Flex service with their flight tickets, which allows them to alter their booking for ultimate flexibility. By doing so, passengers can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes an unlimited number of times.

Zsuzsa Poos, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Wizz Air, said: “At WIZZ, we are committed to offering the best customer experience, which is why we invested heavily in automating the refund process very early on in the pandemic. Unlike other airlines in Europe, this gives a much fairer approach to the passenger in the event that their flight is cancelled, ensuring that those affected can receive their money back as quickly as possible. We are proud to be processing 95% of cash refund requests within just seven days and we will continue to invest in the technology to make the refund process as seamless and intuitive as possible to allow customers to once again travel worry-free.”

Feb 22, 2021, 10:00