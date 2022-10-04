Wizz Air to strengthen its presence at Göteborg Landvetter with a new direct route to Rome

The European low-cost carrier Wizz Air continues to have strong confidence in the Swedish market’s wanderlust and is expanding operations with the addition of a new route from Göteborg Landvetter to Rome for its summer programme.

Wizz Air continues to expand in Sweden and is now launching another direct route from Göteborg Landvetter Airport in conjunction with its summer 2023 programme. Starting in late spring, travellers will be able to fly non-stop between western Sweden and the Italian capital. The direct air link meets the demand from both Swedish holidaymakers and people travelling to visit family, relatives and friends. The expanded access is also positive for business and tourism in this part of Sweden.

With the new service to its Rome base, Wizz Air will offer a total of eight direct routes from Gothenburg this summer to destinations in central and eastern Europe.

“It is really great that Wizz Air continues to see opportunities in the Swedish market and is expanding with another direct route from western Sweden. It will be the third direct route to Italy from Göteborg Landvetter, and the timetable is perfect for a long weekend. This expanded access has been asked for by Swedes who want to visit the fantastic city of Rome and other parts of Italy but is also important for tourism in western Sweden,” says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia.

Wizz Air will be the only airline to fly the Göteborg Landvetter Airport (GOT) – Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) route since it has been unserved for two years. Beginning April 30, 2023, Wizz Air will fly twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays, year-round with an Airbus 321 Neo. The aircraft type has seating for 239 passengers, and its fuel-efficient engines contribute to lower levels of emissions. Like other airlines, Wizz Air offers people the chance to carbon-offset their flight.

4 October 2022 06:00

Source: Swedavia