Wizz Air to open second base in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, with 9 new routes including Charleroi

Wizz Air will base one Airbus A320 aircraft in Sarajevo from 20 May 2021 and introduce nine new routes, in addition to the existing Budapest service. The airline will commence three weekly flights to Copenhagen, Dortmund and Basel, as well as two weekly rotations to Brussels South Charleroi, Memmingen, London Luton, Beauvais, Eindhoven and Gothenburg.

Sarajevo Airport becomes Wizz Air’s second base in Bosnia and Herzegovina following Tuzla. All of the new routes are currently unserved from Sarajevo and will significantly improve the city’s connectivity.

Sarajevo Airport and Wizz Air started talks over a potential base as early as 2016. However, the drawn-out negotiations failed at the time after the two sides failed to reach an agreement over fees.

Source: Ex-YU Aviation