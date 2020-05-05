Wizz Air to launch new routes from Vienna to Charleroi, Tallinn, Rhodes, Heraklion, Burgas, Constanta, Zakynthos and Marrakesh

According to Austrian Aviation, Wizz Air is going to open 8 new routes from its Austrian base of Vienna between July and October.
The Hungarian low-cost increases its destinations from Vienna from July and October with 8 new routes across Europe to :
- Brussels South Charleroi Airport, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, to be launched from 1 July.
- Tallinn, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, to be launched from 2 July.
- Rhodes, on Thursday and Sunday, to be launched from 2 July.
- Heraklion, on Thursday and Sunday, to be launched from 2 July.
- Burgas, on Monday and Friday, to be launched from 3 July.
- Constanta, on Monday and Friday, to be launched from 3 July.
- Zakynthos, on Tuesday and Saturday, to be launched from 4 July.
- Marrakesh, on Thursday and Sunday, to be launched from 27 October.