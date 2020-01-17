Wizz Air to launch flights between Berlin Schönefeld and Iasi, Romania

Wizz Air will be flying twice a week from Berlin-Schönefeld to Iași from 2 August 2020. The two-hour flight to the Romanian city in the Moldavian region is scheduled every Wednesday and Sunday. The outbound flight will take off at 9:55 pm from Schönefeld and arrive at 12:55 am in Iași. The return flight will leave Iași at 8:15 pm and land in Berlin at 9:25 pm. Iaşi International Airport is about seven kilometres from the city centre. The new route can be booked immediately.
Cultural capital of Romania
The idyllic town of Iași (also Jassy or Iassy) in the Moldavian region inspires its visitors with magnificent palaces, countless churches and monasteries. Romania’s cultural and university city is perfect as both as a city trip for a long weekend and as a base for a trip to the Carpathian Mountains. Iași – which is pronounced “Yash” – is considered to be the cradle of Romanian culture. To this day, numerous monuments, historical buildings and cultural sites remind us of the country’s moving history. Particularly worth seeing are the Trei Ierarhi Monastery, the Armenian Church and the neo-Gothic Palace of Culture. Another highlight is the botanical garden, one of the largest and most beautiful gardens in Europe.
Moldavia – Monasteries in the midst of untouched nature
The Moldavian region (west Moldavia) in north-east Romania is characterised by its rural atmosphere, fertile soils, excellent viticulture and the world-famous Moldavian monasteries. The untouched landscapes, varied national and nature parks, picturesque villages where time seems to have stood still, good local cuisine, vivid traditions and hospitality make the region stand out. A paradise for hikers, climbers and all those who are looking for a holiday destination off the beaten track.