Wizz Air to launch flights between Berlin Schönefeld and Iasi, Romania

The idyllic town of Iași (also Jassy or Iassy) in the Moldavian region inspires its visitors with magnificent palaces, countless churches and monasteries. Romania’s cultural and university city is perfect as both as a city trip for a long weekend and as a base for a trip to the Carpathian Mountains. Iași – which is pronounced “Yash” – is considered to be the cradle of Romanian culture. To this day, numerous monuments, historical buildings and cultural sites remind us of the country’s moving history. Particularly worth seeing are the Trei Ierarhi Monastery, the Armenian Church and the neo-Gothic Palace of Culture. Another highlight is the botanical garden, one of the largest and most beautiful gardens in Europe.